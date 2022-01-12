PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chompie's is in their soft opening for their newest location at 32nd Street and Cactus Road. The new restaurant is their 13th location in the Valley.

Oren Molovinsky is the chief operating officer for Chompie's. He says they had to limit the hours at their Tempe store during Arizona State's University winter break. Some employees work 40 hours, then pick up an overtime shift to cover for other short-staffed stores.

Molovinsky says cooks are the most challenging people to find right now. He says fewer high school and college-aged people are applying, and Chompie's has never had to work as hard to find workers. People that used to be in the restaurant industry are turning to delivery jobs.

"Retention is everything to us right now. If we're just focusing on trying to find new people, we're dead in the water. We have to retain people," said Molovinsky.

Molovinsky says they have aggressive plans to open more stores across the Valley this year. He said staffing is the number one issue when opening a restaurant.

"It fills me with anxiety. "How are we going to open with a staff that takes care of customers?" said Molovinsky.

The new location has signs up encouraging people to apply. If you're interested in a job, click here.