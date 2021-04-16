PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Since birth, eight-year-old Ava Boyd has battled with cystic fibrosis, a disease that's led to nine surgeries, eleven daily prescriptions, and a feeding tube.
"She has to be on a breathing treatment every day, and every morning every night her little sister gets to go play, and she can't she's attached," says Kitty Boyd, Ava's mother.
Boyd says Ava has been in the hospital for at least a month every year of her life.
"Driving up sometimes, Ava says, 'which doctor am I going to have to see mommy? Am I going to have to get ouches today?" Boyd said.
But recently, Ava doesn't dread her trips to Phoenix Children's Hospital. She was a part of Power Play PCH, a program where Phoenix Children's partners its patients with fashion students at Arizona State University so they can design their own superhero costumes. For Ava, an aspiring fashion designer, this was right up her alley.
"She knew everything. It wasn't like, I don't know like what do you think? She was like, 'no, I want pink, I want purple, I want the camo," says Courtney Hatch, the ASU student paired with Ava.
Tonight, PCH premiered its film featuring the transformation of their three superheroes.
