PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The saxophone is back in central Phoenix! Chars LIVE, one of the top venues for R&B, blues and funk music, reopened its doors on Friday night. The venue, on Seventh Avenue just south of Camelback Road, brought back the vintage band Soul Power, a nod to the days when the spot was called Char's Has the Blues.

A weekend full of festivals and fun around the Phoenix area Get festive this weekend because there are a bunch of fun and cultural festivals taking place all over the Valley with many being centered around something that brings people together - food!

Chars was one of the first victims of the COVID-19. It closed in March 2020, right when the virus started to spread. The venue was later put up for sale and bought. While the family house built in 1944 has undergone new ownership and renovations, it will be focusing on live music like it used to do. "Live music all the time. If the band isn't on, it's a live DJ," said Chars general manager Tom Georges. It also has a new outdoor patio that'll feature food trucks every night from the Phoenix Street Food Coalition. "It'll usually go with the flow of what genre of music we have that night," said Georges.

He added the venue will keep the same tradition Chars has been known for for decades. "Chars is everything that it used to be and we're going to continue the legacy of Chars and add our version to make it even better," said Georges.

The 2,245-square-foot club will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, click/tap here.