CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Ready to cool off with some hot movie deals this summer?
Chandler's Flix Brewhouse has you covered, offering $2 movies on Wednesdays, all summer long.
And we're not talking movies that have been around for awhile. The $2 deal includes first-run flicks like Toy Story 4 and Spiderman: Far From Home.
And here's another great deal offered by Flix Brewhouse. Kids eat free all summer long, with the purchase of an adult meal.
Flix also hosts special Flix Junior programming on Wednesdays, showing all-time kids’ favorites and animated cult classics, including Matilda, The Iron Giant, The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, and many more.
Flix Brewhouse is one of the Valley’s newest family-friendly entertainment destinations.
The state-of-the-art theater and brewery has nine auditoriums which feature wide-format screens and cushy seating.
Beyond providing dine-in food and beverage service at every seat, Flix also offers award-winning beers on tap, along with a bevy of regionally inspired beers, made locally in small batches on site.
1 W. Chandler Blvd. Chandler, 85225
Phone: 480-476-8080
