CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Cardinals fans are celebrating the signing of free agent J.J. Watt. One Chandler restaurant already named a sandwich after him.
Chase's Diner brings you back in time, but Cardinals fans know there aren't many good memories to go to.
"You got to support the hometown team," said Jen Chase, co-owner of Chase's Diner.
The hometown team signed free agent J.J. Watt.
"I'm so excited," said Chase.
Before the ink could dry on his contract, Chase created a sandwich for him.
"The Watt-a-Sandwich," said Chase.
It has three pieces of sourdough bread with four different types of cheeses to pay homage to Watt's Wisconsin's roots, said Chase.
"Add some tomatoes, some center-cut hardwood smoked bacon and then three deep-fried beer-battered cheese sticks," said Chase.
It's a monster of a sandwich for a monster on the defensive line. It's served with a choice of side for $15.
"An exciting sandwich for an exciting time for Arizona sports fans," said Chase.
Lifelong Arizona sports fan Joe Castellanos said he has never seen the Red Sea this excited for a free agent signing.
"It's a real shocker. It's a real surprise," said Castellanos.
Back to Chase's Diner, the co-owner hopes Watt will help bring Arizona something they've never had.
"I'm hoping JJ Watt does the trick for us this year. You know I haven't seen a Super Bowl," said Chase. "Hopefully we can put an end to that pretty soon here."