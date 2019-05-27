CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When most kids would be in the pool or at a family barbecue, a group of Chandler grade school students are thinking about their friend and raising money for his family.
Friends say 10-year-old Trison Gardenhire died recently from asthma complications.
[WATCH: Kids hold lemonade stand fundraiser for friend who died]
"We would like to swim at the community pool and ride bikes around," said 11-year-old Roric Garzuzi.
Roric knew he needed to do something. So he came up with the sweet idea to hold a lemonade stand and recruited his neighbors.
And before long, they had raised more than $1,700. It's money to help Trison's family in this difficult time.
"It shows that we all support him and care about him," said Roric.
"These kids are awesome. They've all come together and worked as a team and hustled along. And our community is fantastic for stopping by and helping these kids support and feel good about they're doing," said Ali Garzuzi, Roric's mother.
Because when life gives you lemons, "Just remember they'll always live in your hearts," said Roric.
