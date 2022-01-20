CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Battling cancer is an uphill battle for anyone but one Chandler teen. She's using the painful experience to educate others on childhood cancer through social media. Still, she's taking a break on Thursday to celebrate her birthday, a surprise she will never forget.
Bone cancer and radiation to fight it this morning didn't stop Julia Mitchell from celebrating her 16th birthday. She thought Arizona's Family was there to cover it and had no idea the interview would be cut short with a surprise parade that left Mitchell speechless.
"I have no idea what to say," said Mitchell. She started working at 15-years-old to save money and buy a car, but the cancer diagnosis took her away from that goal.
"When she started her treatment, the first thing she was worried about was not being able to work and get a car," said Wendy Mitchell, Julia's mom.
Mitchell also didn't know that this celebration on wheels included a car just for her, paid for by members of the community and provided by Van Chevrolet in Scottsdale. The Chandler teen will finish her cancer treatment in April, and after she rings the bell, she'll be ready to get her license.
"I love it, I'll definitely use it when I'll be able to," said Mitchell. A Sweet 16, she will never forget. "I didn't even expect people to come in cars," said Mitchell.