BAPCHULE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the less-publicized aspects of the late Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill's life was the time, money and resources he poured into a Catholic school on tribal land.
The Gila River Indian Reservation is 50 miles from State Farm Stadium, but that distance didn't keep Bidwill from visiting here regularly. Though it seemed like it was a world away, Bidwill meant the world to the students and the nuns at St. Peter Indian Mission Catholic School in Bapchule.
After hearing the news of Bidwill's passing, the seven nuns who teach there are missing their dear friend of theirs.
"He was a very generous man. Very, very generous, but in a quiet way," Sister Carol said.
Mr. B., as they call him, first came to the school in 1988 as a board member for Boys Hope, a Jesuit organization that sponsors students to go to Catholic school. Sister Martha, the current principal at the school, remembers the day well.
"Before he left, Mr. B. gave me his business card, and I put it on my little desk, and he said, 'Sister Martha if I can ever do anything for you, give me a call.' I said, 'I certainly will.'"
Until she looked at the card, she had no idea whom she had just met.
"Oh, my goodness! I just met an owner!" she recalled.
After some time passed, a monsoon storm swept through and tore off part of the roofs of the school and one of the houses on campus. St. Peter Catholic School didn't have insurance. Sister Martha was quick to take Bidwill up on his offer.
"He looked at all the roofs and said, 'Call the roofer; I've got your back.' And he's had our back ever since," she said.
While the sisters can't put a price on everything he gave the school over the years – including Christmas presents, trick-or-treating at the stadium, and Cardinals tickets – they say Bidwill intentionally flew under the radar.
"He was like a teddy bear. You get this big hug from him and just very gently and humbly we'd talk of ordinary things," Sister Carol said. "He was Jesus Christ to us. He's the person that Jesus would be part of. That's how he would be to others."
"He really didn't want people to know what he was doing," Sister Martha said. "The gospel says, 'Don't blow a horn before you give.' He lived that."
Though the sisters got to say their personal goodbyes to Bidwill over the weekend, they know no goodbye is really forever.
"His guardian angel came to get him to take him to heaven," Sister Martha said. "But now, he has become our guardian angel."
Even though Bidwill and his wife have both died, Sister Martha thinks the school's special relationship with the Bidwill family will continue. After all, their son Michael has already provided them with tickets for the rest of this season.