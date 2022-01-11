PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum donated more than 40 new computers for students at C.O. Greenfield School in south Phoenix.

"We have HP laptops, some Microsoft Pros. I think we had a couple new Dells," said Beachum. "We know this school understands the value of technology. They need more equipment. They need more ways to serve their young people and to be able to bring in some tablets, some laptops, ways to make sure these young people are prepared for going into the world and workforce."

This is not the first time Beachum has taken time to serve the community, and he was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

"You gotta be able to give back; you gotta make sure the community knows who you are," said Beachum. "It's not about me. It's about this school and making sure they have right technology to do what they need to learn."

"The donation itself is huge for us; we're a very project-based school. This technology will help us create our science project center we've always been trying to build kids," said Stuart Starky, the school's principal. "I hope it really transfers to my kids to know what it means that people they idolize were here and concerned about them. That's really the gift we get today."

The Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs next Monday. And while the game is on Beachum's mind, so is the community he's helping support.

"We know we have a huge opportunity in front of us, but we know at the same time, at the end of the day, these young people still need our services and our support," said Beachum.