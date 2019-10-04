PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a gesture that brought veterans to tears.
Four veterans received cars free of charge on Friday thanks to Farmers Insurance, the National Auto Body Council and Recycled Rides.
The groups receive a vehicle, fix it up and then give it to a veteran in need.
For Andrea Smith, the new-to-her sedan is a life-changer because she hadn't had her own car for nine years.
"[My service dog] Matrix and I had issues getting around so this is going to be a huge gift for us," Smith said.
The American Service Animal Society, which helps disabled veterans with service animals, helped choose the four veterans who received fixed-up vehicles.
The veterans found out that they would be getting a car earlier, but didn't know what kind until Friday.
"They, actually, called me on my birthday and told me they were nominating me and that I would be getting one and I was extremely grateful," said Smith.
For the veterans, it means added independence.
"It's going to give me some freedom, actually, and me and [my dog] are going to be able to do things without depending on other people," said Smith.