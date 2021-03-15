PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Without question, the pandemic and all our forced time at home over the last year have encouraged us all to reset and be more intentional. And one of the biggest benefits is seeing more people getting out to explore Arizona.
Bruce Leadbetter owns "360 Adventures.'' You could say his business this past year has pulled a 180.
"Last year, starting when 'the vid' started to hit, every single phone call I took was a cancellation," Leadbetter said.
Now, he's slammed with people eager to get out and explore.
"I think that's one of the biggest blessings. People are spending more time together, and they're really getting outside and I think it's good for everybody," Leadbetter said.
He says the forced time home from the pandemic is forcing people to try new things. And from wildflower hikes and horseback rides to helicopter tours and hot air balloons, canyoneering, rappelling and rock climbing, paddle boarding, rafting and kayaking, to mountain biking, many people are finally trying it all for the very first time!
"People are spending their money on experiences and not things. You know we say we love to craft memories of a lifetime," Leadbetter said.
And aside from the obvious destination, the Grand Canyon, the crown jewel of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, he says people are amazed by the stunning things they never realized were right in our own backyard.
"Most people think of Arizona as a tumbleweed desert, that's one of the first impressions. They don't realize that we've got sky islands down south, you know, go 9,000 feet. We've got, you know, the peaks up in the north that go to, you know, over 12,000 feet."
"You can be skiing in the morning and be down by the pool with a margarita by that evening," Leadbetter said.
Silver linings of the good all around us when you take time to seek it out.
"One of the things I like to say is, you know, put the sole of your foot on the earth and the earth will touch your soul. So just go outside and do it!" Leadbetter said.
You can do a four to 12-hour adventure, starting at less than $100. Click/tap here for more information.
A year ago this week, our schools told Arizona families the kids wouldn't be coming back from spring break because of COVID-19. So all week, we are taking a look at how it changed us for the better. Are you baking more? Reading more? Turning that side hustle into a business?
Shoot a short, selfie-style video and we just might use it on the air! Email us at newsdesk@azfamily.com.