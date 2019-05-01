PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Downtown Phoenix and The Renaissance Hotel are calling for an artist or team of artists to create a mural.
The Renaissance Hotel is looking to add some art to its west-facing exterior wall at their downtown Phoenix location.
The hotel is looking for a mural that incorporates the thematic schemes of the building and project— the 5 C’s (Cattle, Copper, Cotton, Citrus, Climate); respect of indigenous lands and culture; a sense of discovery and place— while keeping the general feel and tone responsive to the present and future, a contemporary metropolitan city.
Artists must submit the following:
– A current resume
– One-page letter of interest
– Portfolio of ten digital images documenting previously completed creative work that demonstrates originality and skill in creating and executing murals or installations suitable for long-term outdoor application. Images should reflect work produced within the past five years.
– Descriptions of the works of art submitted in your portfolio, including title, date, size and brief description of the art work.
– Email and phone contacts for three professional references. These references will be called only if you are a finalist.
Every submission is appreciated and will be seriously considered.
Artists will be notified by email.
NOTE: Submissions are received through the Submittable platform. Please create an account or sign in to an existing account.
Click here to submit your application.
Submissions are due Wednesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. Three finalists will be notified on Wednesday, May 15 and the final selection will be made on Wednesday, June 5.
Find more information on the project here.
