PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Love wings? Buffalo Wild Wings is opening up two new locations in the Phoenix area that are designed specifically for takeout and delivery orders.
Buffalo Wild Wings GO will open a venue at 44th Street and Thomas Wednesday, March 24.
The second GO location will open 12th Street and Bell Road will open its doors Wednesday, March 31.
GO is a brand new takeout and delivery-focused model for Buffalo Wild Wings. Each restaurant will feature a walk-up counter, digital menu boards, and limited seating.
These two locations will offer traditional and boneless wings, hand-breaded tenders, chicken sandwiches, sides, and all 26 Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and dry rubs.
And a new feature: Guests who order ahead will be able to pick up their meal from heated takeout lockers, providing a contactless, hassle-free experience.
Each location will also bring 25 full-time and part-time jobs to the community. “I am thrilled to introduce two new Buffalo Wild Wings GO models in Phoenix,” said Lyle Tick, President, Buffalo Wild Wings. “Our takeout and delivery business grew significantly in 2020."
As part of grand opening celebrations, the Buffalo Wild Wings Foundation will present two $5,000 grants to local nonprofits – Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix and New Pathways for Youth – to help families and kids grow.
Both new locations will be open 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. – midnight Friday-Saturday. For more information or to place a Buffalo Wild Wings GO order, please visit www.buffalowildwings.com/en/bww-go.