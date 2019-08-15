GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert brewery is combining the love of animals and beer for a great cause.
Uncle Bear's Brewery made a special beer to raise money for the Arizona Humane Society.
"It's a perfect scenario for us. It's the perfect partnership," said Jason Derby with Uncle Bear's Brewery.
It's called the K9 Kolsch, a traditional German-style beer that is light and easy to drink.
For every half-barrel sold of the exclusive beer, Uncle Bear's Brewery will donate $20 to the AHS, and for every 1/6 barrel, they will donate $10, Derby said.
"The Arizona Humane Society is very important to us, as to our owner, Todd Cary, [who] had a black lab named Bear in our restaurant. And our restaurants are all about dogs," said Derby.
The brewery has tap locations in Mesa, Phoenix and Queen Creek.
K9 Kolsh will be available starting Thursday and last until Dec. 31.
Derby said he hopes the brewery can expand donations to selling six-packs soon.
