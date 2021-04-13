PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - CityScape in downtown Phoenix is welcoming four new businesses this year, including an upscale bourbon bar, a grab-and-go healthy restaurant, a nutrition shop, and a bike store that celebrates the city’s cycling-friendly style.
Everbowl
The popular Southern California-based Everbowl just opened in January. Everbowl serves up a menu of build-your-own craft acai bowls and smoothies with unlimited fresh fruit toppings. With almost 30 locations in California, Utah, and Arizona, the quick-serve restaurant focuses on providing healthy eating options.
Phoenix Bourbon Room
This whiskey-centric bar and restaurant is a new sister concept of State 48 Brewery. The Phoenix Bourbon Room will feature an extensive variety of spirits and craft cocktails, along with exclusive State 48 Bourbon. The bar is set to open later this summer.
One Stop Nutrition
Also opening this summer is One Stop Nutrition, which offers low-cost healthy food products and nutritional supplements. The store will offer nutritional shakes, gourmet coffee, free internet access, and flat screen TV viewing. This will be the first downtown Phoenix location for this company.
Phoenix Bike Co.
Another unique concept launching at CityScape later this year is a new destination for cyclists. But Phoenix Bike Co. will do more than sell bikes. As downtown Phoenix’s first one-stop bike commuter facility, it will offer secure bike storage, bike repair, plus sales of bikes and accessories like tubes, tools, and helmets. The shop will be located steps away from light rail access and it’s also home to a Valley Metro transit information center, making it a multi-modal transportation hub. It will be located next to Pigtails Cocktail Bar.
