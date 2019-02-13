PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Celebrity Big Brother 2 had a lot of twists and turns with Tamar Braxton being the eventual winner.
You may not know the Valley is home to Big Brother 20 winner Kaycee Clark.
She had her token phrase, "Let's go!"
Clark also had weird costumes she had to wear on the show.
"Now the entire world knows me as a peanut, so that's cool," Clark said.
Several months after leaving the Big Brother house, Clark has been zeroed-in on season two of Celebrity Big Brother.
"It's very interesting to see our house is completely changed and new people are there," said Clark.
And from the start of the season, she kept a close eye on how the new celebrity contestants played the game, including several botched attempts at making alliances early in the season.
Now if you plan on trying out for next season, Clark has some advice.
"Loyalty is everything. Secrecy is everything so they just kept falling apart," Clark said. "In the house mindset, self talk is everything. Stay positive and it'll help you get through it."
The Valley’s Houseguest hopefuls will have a chance to be selected at an in-person open casting call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24 at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale.
[MORE INFO: ‘Big Brother’ season 21 casting comes to Scottsdale]
