PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A beaver was recently rescued from a canal in the Phoenix area.
SRP and the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC) were alerted to a beaver in the Grand Canal.
SWCC examined the beaver and determined he was healthy enough to be released into a remote habitat outside of Chino Valley.
"We located an area that is remote with very little human traffic where he can thrive," said James O’Brien, Vet Tech and Clinic Manager with SWCC.
SRP and SWCC reportedly announced they were thankful for the public’s concern, reporting the beaver and the importance of leaving the animal alone while the experts worked on a plan for his extraction and relocation.
"We hoped the beaver would pass through SRP’s canal system and find a more suitable habitat, but the beaver had other plans," said Lesly Swanson, Senior Environmental Scientist at SRP.
SRP discourages residents from attempting to rescue wildlife or entering the canal. As well as throwing debris into the canal, this pollutes the drinking water SRP delivers and endangers wildlife.
(1) comment
"Outside of Chino Valley"? Is there any water up there? Trees, besides junipers?
