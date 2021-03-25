GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Fry's Foodstore customers in the Phoenix area got quite the surprise when their groceries were paid for on Thursday.
When they arrived at three stores in Gilbert, Ahwatukee and Goodyear to pick up their online orders, workers with FirstBank and Fry's helped them with their groceries and then told them the bank had covered their bill. The only thing FirstBank asked for in return was for the people to consider "giving it forward" by donating to charity on this year's Arizona Gives Day, which is on April 6.
"We hope this act of kindness will inspire Arizonans to once again show their support for a nonprofit they care about, no matter how big or small the donation," Joel Johnson, East Valley market president at FirstBank, said in a statement.
This is the fifth year FirstBank has given back to the community to promote Arizona Gives Day, a campaign organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.