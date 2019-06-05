GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man from Goodyear is back after spending nearly a month in Nepal hiking to the Mt. Everest Base Camp.
"Just as a hiker, it's like the holy grail of hikes," Trent Bruce said.
Bruce researched the mountain and its trails for years, and finally decided to check it off of his bucket list.
"The highest pass that we went over was 18,209 feet. Base Camp is around 17,300."
[WATCH: Goodyear man shares his experience hiking to the Mt. Everest base camp]
The peak of Mt. Everest is 29,029 feet.
"You have to really question, do you want to put yourself through that or not? Because it is very hard, and it's very hard everyday logging those miles. it's very hard living in sparse conditions," Bruce said.
This year, Nepal issued 381 permits to hike Mt. Everest, a record number. Eleven people didn't make it off of the mountain.
Bruce said he saw at least one helicopter flying at a higher-than-normal elevation. He later learned it was trying to get to someone who needed medical attention. That person was one of the deceased.
"I think that it's a given, something that dangerous, inherently something tragic is gonna happen," said Bruce.
Pictures of the single-file lines near the peak went viral. Bruce, who was still at the Base Camp, said it was all anyone was talking about.
"When we left the Base Camp area, I saw on the blog there only had been 110 people summited out of the 370 or so that applied for permits. So, we knew that the biggest majority of people still had to try to get on that mountain. We knew there was going to be a backlog when we talked about that, but when we saw the picture we were like, 'Oh my goodness,'" Bruce said. "Anytime you get above 25 or 26 thousand feet, your body [is] not metabolizing the air that you're taking in. They call it the death zone, and you only got so much that your body can stand in that region."
Bruce said that he felt the effects of altitude sickness after hiking for ten days. He said no matter how often he hiked and trained before this trip, nothing could prepare him for the elevation.
"Nausea. Headaches. You get dizzy. You get tingling limbs," Bruce explained. "When the altitude kicks in, then that just brings in another game."
Bruce said he hopes in the future there are regulations on how many permits are issued to climb Mt. Everest.
"It's $11,000. And fill out your paperwork," said Bruce. "And you have a permit to climb Everest."
Bruce said he doesn't plan on reaching the summit anytime soon, but is looking forward to conquering other mountains on the "Seven Summit" list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.