GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — This Wednesday will be eight years since a gas explosion in Gilbert sent an East Valley man to the hospital with third-degree burns all over his body. After 47 surgeries, two months in a coma and years of medical teams helping him recover, Jason Nelson is on a mission to inspire other survivors and raise money to help them heal.

His life changed on Feb. 9, 2014, with the gas explosion. "I decided to go out in the garage and smoke a cigarette," said Nelson. "I didn't know at the time there was a gas leak in the street that actually ignited when I lit my cigarette."

With 80% of his body covered in burns, Nelson spent seven months at the Arizona Burn Center-Valleywise Health. He spent years healing from the emotional trauma. "That was probably one of the darkest times in my life, I would say," said Nelson. "I was 40 years old at the time, pretty much incapacitated."

Today, he's recovered, but he hasn't forgotten all the people who helped him along the way. "There was (sic) burn survivors that were there for me when I went through my recovery, and I want to be the burn survivor that is there for them," said Nelson.

He plans to raise money for the Arizona Burn Center - Valleywise Health by hiking Mount Kilimanjaro in June with eight other burn survivors and medical staff. "This is primarily a fundraising event that will support the burn center here," said ​Dr. Kevin Foster, a Valleywise Health burn surgeon. "We have a variety of different programs that we support, that includes the physical plan, but also what are the needs of our patients? Special pressure garments they need, or special medications, do we have people who need prosthetics, so we use it to support the burn patients."

Dr. Foster will be joining the hike. He hopes to raise at least $500,000 for the burn center. "To climb Kilimanjaro is a stretch for ordinary human beings, and so for people who have had a really bad burn injury, I think it's just going to demonstrate what ​resilience is really all about," said Dr. Foster.

"It represents so much to so many other burn survivors that you can have a burn injury, and you can still go on to do whatever you want for your life," said Nelson. You can donate to the cause here.