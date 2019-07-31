ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At a young age, a boy from the Anthem area is already doing so much to help people.
For the second time in his life, 9-year-old Brodie is donating his hair to kids with cancer.
Brodie grew his hair out for two years to give it to Children With Hair Loss, an organization focused on empowering kids with hair loss.
On his way to fourth grade, Brodie has faced good and bad feedback about his commitment to the cause.
His dad, Ben Southgate, says his son endured quite a bit of bullying while growing his hair.
"This kid has gone through a lot the last few years with many comments of both positive and negative, and has stuck it through," said Southgate.
With his missions to solely help people, Brodie doesn't sweat that stuff.
"I'm going to donate it to kids with hair loss, and then it's going to be used as a wig for the children that don't have hair," Brodie said.
When he starts fourth grade this week, he hopes his friends and teachers recognize him with the new haircut.
What a good kid. Thanks!
