TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Student volunteers at Arizona State University are building a tool used in Valley classrooms to combat COVID-19. It takes donated fans, the cardboard they came in, air filters, and duct tape.
As Dr. Megan Jehn, an infectious diseases epidemiologist, puts it, you don't need to be a doctor to put what's called a 'Corsi-Rosenthal' box together. It's named after a college dean and a CEO of an air filter manufacturer. It's a do-it-yourself purifier, inexpensive but effective in fighting the virus.
"It can filter out about 80-90% particles that are the size that carry COVID," said Dr. Jehn. "That's what we are trying to do, increase the ventilation and remove some of the risk for students." The air filters that take 20-30 minutes to put together and cost anywhere from $60 to $70 being created at ASU are now being used in Valley classrooms.
"It's nice to have that added layer of security, it's nice to have in the classroom," said Lisa Winghart, a science teacher at ASU Prep Academy in South Phoenix. Not only does the filter make her and her students feel safer, but it's also an added lesson for her students.
"It's something that's hands-on, so with the supplies, we are actually hoping to build a few of these cubes in our laboratories," said Winghart.
That's what Dr. Jehn and the Sun Devil volunteers are doing in Tempe. If you're an educator and would like to request an air filter, click here.