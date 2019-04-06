TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- They are two hobbies that don't seem to go together.
But don't tell that to ASU student, Macy Morgan Kienbaum, who has two unique talents.
"Most people who know me through shooting, don't know that I play fiddle," said Kienbaum. "And most people that know me through fiddling, don't know that I shoot, and when they find out its a big shock."
Twice a week, the 19-year-old member of the ASU Gun Devils is out shooting clay targets with her shotgun at the Ben Avery Shooting Range.
"You go out to the range and you can just blow things up," said Kienbaum. "What's better than that, you know?"
In her spare time, Kienbaum plays the violin, an instrument she took up when she was 4 years old.
By the time she was 8, Kienbaum was touring with a bluegrass band across the Northwest.
"Everybody plays the guitar," said Kienbaum. "Everybody plays piano, but the fiddle is one of those things people go, 'oooh.' It's flashy and catches people's attention."
So how does a young fiddle player suddenly take up an interest in shotgun shooting?
The teen sharp shooter grew up in Eastern Washington and learned to hunt with her mom and dad.
When Kienbaum was 13, her uncle invited her to a local shooting club and she was hooked.
"I think it helps you focus," said Kienbaum. "It helps you in other areas of life because you're honing in on something and learning how to meticulously practice it, and I think that's good."
Macy admits that both the violin and the shotgun are difficult crafts to master, requiring a tremendous amount of practice and patience. The talented teen appears to excel at both.
Kienbaum has won numerous competitive shooting competitions - and was just in San Antonio for the Collegiate Clay Target Championships.
The teen sharp shooter wont say which hobby she loves more, but is determined to keep doing both, as long as she can find the time.
"I plan to shoot till the day I die, and I plan to play the fiddle till the day I die," said Kienbaum. "The fiddle and the shotgun - they're two different things - but I feel like they come together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.