PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of Arizona State University staff and students have come together to spread the word about how Maryvale residents can receive free internet access for their kids and families.

The ASU Watts College of Public Service partnered with Community Solutions and University Technology Office to launch a pilot program in April 2021 in the Isaac Elementary School District to help families by providing free Wi-Fi for homes. During the pandemic, some families faced a common problem as kids switched to online learning: no internet access. This caused issues with students being unable to do their schoolwork. Some families with broadband couldn't handle online assignments or having multiple kids online at one time. Others had no internet at all.

ASU students are attempting to spread word throughout the area by spending one Saturday a month going door-to-door to tell residents about the free opportunity. Volunteers are also providing families with school supplies to build connections within the Maryvale community.

"Our healthcare has gone online, access to COVID testing and vaccinations, we had to make all those appointments online," said Eric Cole, Director of Design Studio with the Watts College. "And then there's a significant amount of training and job preparation you can do online too now. It's really a critical tool to have people be able to access all these incredible things."

The project's leaders say in Maryvale only 41% of families have internet access. Leaders also say Maryvale has a median household income of less than $37,000, compared to the Phoenix average of $70,000.