TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - ASU Gammage is presenting a brand new, drive-thru museum event called "designspace." It's being called a "sensory" experience full of lights and color, bringing something to Tempe's campus that has never been seen before.
The experience is taking over the ASU Packard parking garage and transforming it into a multi-level immersive museum that celebrates art, design, and production.
ASU Gammage teamed up with the ASU Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts (HIDA), along with professional teams from VideoWest, Lightswitch, and Hybycozo artists.
The whole thing is socially distanced. You take the entire one-mile museum tour from inside your car. The exhibit will give students and grad students to get some hands-on experience working with light installation, graphic design, and architecture. The students will help design, install, program, and operate designspace.
The project is closely aligned with university President Michael Crow’s vision of fostering partnerships between industry and academia.
The event runs from April 9-25. Tickets are now on sale, and you can buy them by clicking HERE.