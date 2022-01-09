TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For Cheryl Boone-Isaacs, actor and legend Sidney Poitier was her North Star and her guiding light.

The legendary Oscar-winning actor passed away on Jan. 7 at the age of 94. The film school at Arizona State University was dedicated and named after the trailblazing actor last year.

"I think one of the strengths why he was such a beloved actor is that he was able to radiate what I say is his light," said Boone-Isaacs.

Boone-Isaacs is the founding director of the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU. Before she was director, Boone-Isaacs knew the iconic actor, activist and director through her brother, who served as the former President of the Academy.

The director says while the day of Poitier's death was sad, the 94 years of his life must be celebrated.

"Seeing how he broke through so many barriers and the impact it certainly had on everyone but in particular, the Black community," said Boone-Isaacs. "His representation of us, I would say, on a global scale is one that is to be cherished and admired and to make sure we don't lose it."

Poitier was the first Black actor to win Best Actor award for his film "Lilies of the Field" in 1964 and remained the only winner unitl 2002. The iconic film was set and shot in Arizona.

Poitier starred in over 50 films, and Boone-Isaacs says there are classes at the film school dedicated to his impact on the civil rights movement and philanthropic endeavors. First year students at the film school are making short film projects inspired by Poitier's autobiography, "The Measure of a Man."