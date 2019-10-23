PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The story of the U.S. Army's first and only all-black, all-female World War II battalion played out at a special screening at the University of Phoenix Wednesday night. One of the film’s stars is from right here in the Valley.
In 1942, Major Fannie Griffin McClendon joined the service hoping to make a difference in the world. What she ended up doing was helping boost the morale of millions of soldiers during World War II-- simply by sorting through mail.
“We had a large amount of mail that was backed up for troops that had moved on and, as the troops moved, we tried to keep up with them,” McClendon said.
She was one of nearly 800 women sent to Europe during the war-- to warehouses stuffed from floor to ceiling with mail addressed to U.S. service members
Some of the mail had been sitting undelivered for two years.
“That was our big job. We tried to locate the unit and send the mail to them,” McClendon said.
Army officials believed that the undelivered mail was hurting morale.
“I’ve seen guys stand and cry. Their wives would send pictures of the children they hadn’t seen because they had been overseas for so long,” McClendon said.
McClendon, who is 99 years old, is one of only seven known surviving members of the Six Triple Eight Battalion-- the Army’s first and only all-black, all-female battalion to be sent overseas.
Now, more than 70 years later, McClendon still remembers all the good, the bad and the things that made her laugh.
“There were women who wrote letters that you didn’t want to read,” McClendon said.
The goal of this film is to raise awareness about the mission, but also to help award these women the Congressional Gold Medal.