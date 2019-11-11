PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On this Veterans Day, the man who announced the ending of World War II is a 95-year-old veteran living right here in the Valley.
Gregory Melikian, a retired U.S. Air Force Honorary Commander, talked about what it was like to play a key role in history.
[WATCH: Introducing the AZ man who was the 'Peacemaker' of WW2]
“I’m the guy that ended WWII. I’m called the Peacemaker," said Melikian.
On May 7, 1945, The war in Europe was over, except no one knew about it yet.
Until Melikian, a young radio operator on duty in France, was chosen to deliver a message to the masses that the Germans had surrendered. He was handpicked by General Dwight Eisenhower.
Melikian coded the message and sent the news to allies and military members.
“And you know why I was chosen? I was the youngest at 20 years old," said Melikian. "'Tell Melikian I want him to send this message, and talk about it for the rest of his life.' Those were his [Eisenhower] words. He was a wonderful man."
Melikian has received numerous medals for his role in history that he dedicates to those who served and never made it back home.