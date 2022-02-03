PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- According to Education Forward Arizona, students in our state lost out on more than $104,000,000 last year because they didn't apply for FAFSA.
"It is upsetting that people are not applying because there's a lot of scholarships out there," said Alicia De Jesus, a freshman at ASU.
De Jesus dreamed of going to college, but she worried her family could not afford tuition. "I honestly thought I wasn't going to go to college because it's expensive. It's honestly really expensive."
While the cost of college can intimidate students, many people don't know there is a lot of free money on the table, but it all starts with filling out FAFSA.
"FAFSA is a free application for federal student aid," said Dr. Richard Daniel, Executive V.P., and COO at Education Forward Arizona. "It is the application you submit to the federal government that allows you to qualify for Federal Pell Grant dollars, for student loan opportunities for both parents and students, for work-study on campus, as well as gives you the opportunity to have the ability to earn scholarships from institutions of higher education."
Education Forward Arizona helps students like De Jesus apply for FAFSA and get scholarships. She would up getting her ASU tuition fully covered. "I was speechless," said De Jesus. "I didn't think I was going to get basically a full-ride and no student loan debt."
Daniel said the non-profit created tools to help students apply.
"We have a tool called Ask Benji," said Daniel. "It's an artificial intelligence chat bot. You text that chat bot, and if you're having any difficulty completing your FAFSA, you text them a question. They'll respond back to you with the answer. If for some reason there is not a response that can be sent to you by text, someone will contact and follow up with you."
With so many resources, De Jesus hopes students realize the process is easy and worth it. "I'm very happy that there is a lot of support out there," said De Jesus.
To encourage more students to apply for FAFSA, Education Forward Arizona is launching a TikTok challenge Monday with Valley Leadership and the FAFSA coalition. The creator of the TikTok with the most likes, wins $1,000 and a laptop. You can learn more about the challenge and find resources applying for FAFSA here.