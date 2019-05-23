LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The principal of Riverbend Preparatory Academy in Laveen Village is sporting a new ‘do courtesy of what he calls “the best students in Laveen.”
When the state declared Riverbend a failing school at the beginning of the school year, Joseph Hattrick made a deal with his kids. If they improved their test scores, he’d shave his head.
“We’re not a failing school,” Hattrick said. “The students and staff rallied around this effort to build our school back up to a B or an A in a year.”
He made good on that promise Thursday, much to the surprise (they didn't know it was coming) and delight of the Riverbend Prep student body.
“That’s really cool to even go through with it,” Riverbend parent Milton Ray said. “I don’t think that any of the principals that I’ve ever seen would go to that length to motivate the students ….”
The official results are not in yet, but Hattrick knows his students and staff.
He says the school's internal assessments are positive.
“I’m confident that they’re done amazing this school year,” he said. “Whether or not the state comes back and says we’ve improved or not improved, I know in my heart that this school has improved tremendously this school year. … I’m in awe of how well our students and staff did this year. They truly took hold of this challenge and they ran with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.