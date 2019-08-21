PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona National Guard welcomed home 30 citizen soldiers at Papago Park Military Reservation Wednesday. The soldiers had been stationed in Afghanistan for more than 10 months.
It's hard on those left at home.
"You surround yourself with family and a lot of friends," said Christina Jamie, a military wife.
Jamie has survived plenty of "firsts" these past 10 months.
"I've never been by myself, especially with the kids," she told Arizona's Family.
In fact, she and her husband, Specialist Steven Jamie, were together more than a decade before his first-ever deployment last fall, all with two young boys in tow.
"Anytime (the boys) are at school, they ask, 'What if you leave?'... and I'm like, 'No. No, no, that's not how it works,'" she said.
After so many long months, the time finally came for a reunion.
"For some reason, I was shaking. I think I was more nervous coming home than on the front rows of Afghanistan," said Spc. Steven Jamie.
At the heart of this rejoining is the recouping of lost time.
Case in point: Specialist Jamie's son offered up a Christmas ornament for him.
After all, he wasn't around to receive it in December, so why not now?
"(My son) knows how much I love Christmas, how much I'm looking forward to this Christmas, and it's certainly going to be special now that I'm home," Spc. Jamie said.
The Jamie family is a unique story of might in an ever-classic tale of triumph for so many military families.
"I'm definitely grateful for the country I fought for and was born in... because people around the world don't have the same luxuries as we do," said Spc. Jamie.