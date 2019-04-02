SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After suffering a stroke, a Valley musician had to re-learn how to do everything, including play music. Instead of competing against one another, local musicians rallied behind him, and they celebrated his journey with a special concert Tuesday night - nearly one year after his stroke.
[WATCH: Arizona musician learns to play after stroke]
Before his stroke, Shawn Johnson recorded an album featuring many musicians he admires. They performed that album for one night only at Rockbar Inc. in Scottsdale.
"It’s all I’ve ever really wanted to do," Johnson said of his music career.
He's been playing full-time for 18 years.
"Pre-stroke I was doing about five to six gigs a week," Johnson said.
But last April, to put it in Johnson's own words, everything got dialed back a little bit.
"I was eating breakfast and I felt really dizzy and then I lost all control of my body," Johnson said.
Johnson had suffered a stroke. He went through brain surgery and spent weeks in a medically-induced coma. Then, he underwent rehab. He had to re-learn how to walk, talk, and eat. And Johnson says when he picked up his guitar, he had no rhythm.
"After you put in 20 years and you can't even play, I couldn’t stomp 4-4," Johnson said.
"We were all on pins and needles. We weren’t sure if he’d be with us," said Marcus Weedle, a bass player featured on Johnson’s latest album.
"We are apart of a close-knit community of musicians and artists, and just to have one of us go down like that, everyone reached out," Weedle said.
More than $22,000 were raised online. And Johnson put in the work. By July, he was performing live again.
Weedle said this concert is a culmination of the sweat and tears that went into Johnson's recovery, all boiled down to one word – triumph.
"It's too easy to give up," Johnson said. "Everyone has things that get you down. Don’t stay there; don’t wallow in it."
The anniversary of his stroke is in three days. He said he’s going to record a new ninth album next.
