Arizona girl will be one of the nation's first female Eagle Scouts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona girl is about to become one of the nation's first female Eagle Scouts. The historic honor is something Victoria Rader and her family have been strategically planning for years. She’s been hard at work preparing to prove to herself and her country that girls can be Eagle Scouts too.
Reaching the Eagle rank for any scout is a massive achievement. Rader tells us only 4% of scouts make it to the honor and that percentage is falling.
“I always try to tell my friends how it’s a great program and it really helps build character,” Rader said. “It shows you how to be a good person and helps me communicate and learn so many things about planning and preparing -- and just really getting ready to work with other people in the future and become a leader.”
Her final project was designing and building a stone bench at the end of the Pinnacle Peak Trail in Scottsdale along with her dad. They completed the project last week, and it was one of the last steps she needed to complete before her ceremony.
Scouting runs in the family. Her dad Richard is an Eagle Scout himself and now helps lead her troop.
“It’s been a long time coming, and it wasn’t clear because you have to finish up by the time you’re 18, and we’ve been doing the math for years trying to figure out when it had to start,” Richard said. “She turns 18 in December, so if they delayed it one more year, she wouldn’t be able to get her Eagle.”