PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every year is a battle for the Arizona Game and Fish Department when it comes to water.
"Especially this year because monsoons have been so lacking," said Joseph Currie, the Habitat Program manager with Arizona Game and Fish.
The exceptionally dry and hot summer has major consequences for the wildlife.
"The animals have been really using the water catchment," said Currie.
To keep wildlife hydrated, catchments are placed around the state. Normally, Mother Nature supplies the water.
"It's like a metal roof. It catches the rain and runs to the far end there's a gutter down there, and it is plumbed into the tanks," said Currie.
In the desert locations, the tanks hold 10,000 gallons of water, keeping the troughs filled with 500 gallons of water for Arizona wildlife to drink.
"Mule deer, bighorn sheep, javelina, mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes, foxes and a mired of small game animals," said Currie.
In the high country, deer, elk and bears use the catchments. This year, Game and Fish has had to truck in water to all of the 3,000 catchments it maintains.
"We've hauled over 90,000 gallons in just the last month and about a million gallons since the first of the year," said Currie.
They have even conducted emergency water drops via helicopter to catchments that were bone-dry near Kingman.
"We have to haul water to their places for the wildlife to help them survive the summer," said Currie.
With rising cost due to the lack of rain, Game and Fish is asking for the public's help. They've set up the "Water for Wildlife" donation campaign.
"If we didn't do that, we would have a severe fluctuation in wildlife," said Currie.
If you would like to make a donation, head to this website www.azwildlifehero.com or text SENDWATER to 41444.