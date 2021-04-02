PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Without enough money to continue, it could be game over for an Arizona roller derby league. COVID has kept them out of the rink for more than a year, but the league isn't going down without a fight. The Arizona Derby Dames turned out the lights in March of 2020 when the pandemic hit.
"It's like a home, a home that was taken away from all of us," says Nikki "BadAzz" Jones, AZDD league president and skater.
It's been their home for the last 15 years.
"We have put so much pride into this warehouse. We've painted, we put up all our stands, we built all our risers, we've done everything," said Jones.
But not competing in that time is making it hard to hold on to the space. "Our ticket sales are really where we generate that, and it's not happening. We are relying on fundraising and outside support to survive," Jones said.
The Derby Dames are greater than the sport itself. "There's just so many people that are supporting you and cheering you on. They want you to grow and become the best version of yourself," Jones said.
"My whole family is derby. Everyone here is like a second mom. These are all my sisters. It's been a separation. Losing that has been hard," said AZDD skater Abigail Deyoung.
"I used to always be awkward, and with them, I can be myself, and that's amazing," said junior shaker Suri Martinez.
Derby Dames also has a non-profit that services meals to kids. "This goes so much more than just derby, you know losing our space and all those things, it affects what we are able to do and bring to the community," said Jones.
It's a battle the whole sport is fighting. The Dames are looking to the community to help them stay alive.
"Us coming back is a possibility, we just have to keep pushing and fighting, and we are almost there," Jones said.
To support Arizona Derby Dames, visit AZDDinspire.org