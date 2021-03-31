PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Members of the Arizona Coyotes, including president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez and Coyotes legend Shane Doan, volunteered at St. Mary's Food Bank.
"We want to be a community leader. We want to use the platform that sports give us to really make a difference in people's lives and it's not just words but actions," said Gutierrez.
So many families have had to lean on St. Mary's Food Bank during the COVID-19 crisis.
"It's an opportunity to help those in need and to do so particular in the issue of food security, that's a big point for us to help those in the community that have been so challenged," said Gutierrez.
Seeing what St. Mary's does for the community made the Coyotes want to volunteer and give back.
"The work they do is hands down is what makes a huge difference to hear stories of the families and the people they help you want to help the people that do such great work," said Doan.
Around 50 volunteers from the Coyotes packed emergency food boxes to give to families in need.
"(It) makes a difference in the lives of others. It's fantastic. It really warms your heart," said Gutierrez.
They chose Wednesday since it's Cesar Chavez day.
"It's is a special day for all Americans to honor a true American icon and the best way to honor Cesar Chavez is to be in the service of others," said Gutierrez.