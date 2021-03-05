GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lyndsey Fry, 28, fell in love with hockey like other 90's kids: through the Mighty Ducks movies.
"My parents put a stick in my hands and got me some plastic roller stakes, and I was just hooked," she said.
The former U.S. Olympian began her career with the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. Growing up in the Valley, access to the ice was limited for girls. Her heroes as a kid were players like Shane Doan.
While progress still needs to be made, this Gender Equality Month, the Coyotes say it has one of the largest female leadership teams in the National Hockey League. It has seven female executives and 33 full-time employees who are women. Xavier Gutierrez, the president and CEO, is proud it's a place that doesn't just include women as decision-makers, but it's a focus.
"This is important. This is what we need to be doing," he said. "This is what it should be."
Fry is also just one of two female radio color analysts for NHL teams. On Monday, which is International Women's Day, she'll take that role to TV for the Coyotes versus Colorado Avalanche game.
The organization's Kachina program is also a passion for Fry. The Coyotes say the number of female hockey players in Arizona has grown 53% in five years.
"Oh, it's incredible," Fry said. "The fact that these girls, at every single age level, have the opportunity to play with girls like them… is amazing."
With 13 teams in the Phoenix-area, girls can be competitive at home. That's something Fry never got to do.
"I had to leave," she said. "I had to go play in Colorado throughout high school. And it was a huge sacrifice for my parents flying me back and forth to be able to do that."
Fry's message to her 9-year-old self? Don't forget to stay a kid.
"It's OK to work hard. It's OK to want to like battle and get better, but you gotta have fun too. At the end of the day, it's a sport. You're there to make friends. Enjoy it."
Marina Carpenter played volleyball for Arizona State University. She now serves as the executive vice president of public affairs and general counsel for the Coyotes. Like Fry, she understands the power of having female role models.
"I've had some mentors that were kind of female leaders in this space, and hearing the challenges that they faced and the struggles that they had to overcome which made my path easier… just creates this sense of gratitude and appreciation," Carpenter said.
With a young daughter of her own, Carpenter tries to be accessible for one-on-one conversations with women interested in sports. Chipping away one conversation at a time can be very meaningful, she said.
You can read more about the Kachina program here.