PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been 18 years since terrorists hijacked two planes and slammed them into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Terrorists hijacked a third plane that crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. Arizona resident Angela Harrole was near the defense headquarters when the plane slammed into the building.
"The Pentagon was less than a mile from us, and they said we need to proceed to evacuated the entire state department facility," said Harrole.
Although years have passed, Harrole remembers the heart-pounding moments as they tried to evacuate the training facility they were in. There was no cellphone service and very few lines of communication.
We started the evacuation, and we try to figure out how to call out to my husband and my mom," said Harrole.
She eventually got in contact with her family, and now she is the CEO of the Arizona 100 Club, which helps first responders and their families during their darkest times.
"It's about paying in forward, appreciating the freedoms you've been given, getting that respect for the firefighters, the first responders, and our active military," said Harrole.
That includes the 9/11 Tower Climb at the Gila River Arena. Hundreds climbed 2,071 steps to remember the first responders who died at 9/11. The money from the challenge goes directly to the 100 Club.
"We are so fortunate that people in the community support the 100 Club," said Harrole.