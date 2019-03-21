SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's burger versus burger in Scottsdale this Friday, as some of the Valley's top burger joints go head-to-head in the Four Peaks Burger Battle.
The showdown takes place at 7 p.m. at the Scottsdale Waterfront at Southbridge.
[Good Morning Arizona: Chefs ready to face off in Burger Battle on March 22]
Our state's top culinary burger masters will face off in front of a panel of celebrity judges. The judges will select the this year’s "Judges’ Choice Best Burger." Then, the winner will receive a "Golden Ticket" to the World Food Championships.
In addition to the judges’ votes, event guests are invited to cast their own votes in the People’s Choice competition.
And our favorite Local Love luminary will be front and center at the festivities. Our own Jaime Cerreta will be the master of ceremonies!
This year's participants include:
-CHAR'D Brisket Dogs + Burgers
-Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Gainey Ranch
-Mariposa Latin Inspired Grill
The 21+ event kicks off at 7 p.m., but those with VIP passes can enter at 6 p.m.
You'll find more than just burgers at this event.
Don't miss the craft beer from Four Peaks and its new BrewPod, beer pretzels and pastries from City Bakery, veggie burgers from several eateries, french fries by Frites Street and adult milkshakes crafted by Four Peaks and by Petersen’s Old-Fashioned Ice Cream and Cafe.
Guests will also enjoy live music by The Walkens. The band plays everything from Top 40 tracks to country, classic rock and Motown.
General admission to the burger bonanza costs $65. Your ticket includes all the burgers and fixings you can eat, ice cold beer, wine, fries, dessert and live music.
VIP tickets are $85. You'll get all of the above, plus private lounge seating.
Scottsdale Waterfront at Southbridge is located at 7135 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale. There is one entrance gate at the Marshall Way round-about in front of Olive & Ivy.
Attendees can access free public parking in the parking garage, which is located south of Camelback Road immediately adjacent to Nordstrom off of Goldwater and Via Soleri. There will be ample parking on levels 3 and 4.
The host organization, Scottsdale League for the Arts (SLA), is a nonprofit that raises money for local arts and arts education programs. One hundred percent of net proceeds raised at events will go directly back to the community through the SLA’s annual grants program. To view a list of this year’s recipients, click here.
