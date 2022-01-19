LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Find your passion. We've all heard that, and it sounds simple. But where do we find it? If you're 19-year-old Zachary Bates, you go outside the box.
"I remember one time he was telling me, 'I don't need to drugs,' Zach's mom, Rana Bates, says while laughing. "'Running is my drug.'"
Zach's dad, Brian Bates, says, "He just loves running. Whenever he's running, he's happy."
Diagnosed with autism at four years old, seemingly impossible accomplishments have always attracted Zach. He pored over Guinness World Records books when he was little and continues to memorize the distances and times run by the best runners in the world.
"I just like knowing what people have been able to push themselves to do," he says.
So it wasn't all that surprising when, last spring, on graduation day for Show Low high school, Zach decided it was time to test himself. "He announced to us, 'before my 20th birthday, I'm going to run a 100-mile race,'" says Rana. "And we were like, um.."
Zach recalls, "She was thinking that was too much. I was like, 'no, I want to do 100 miles."
Rana says, "Zach’s usually a pretty easy-going guy. But when I was like, I'm not sure we can do that, he started getting a little bit mad. He was determined that he was going to do that.”
Zach was determined despite never running in a race longer than a 5k. "I've seen what other people can do," he says. "So I was just thinking that it's not as crazy as some people."
Rana says, "He just thinks, 'well, they're another human being. They trained. They worked hard. Why can't I be like that?' He doesn't put those limits on himself.
Neither do his parents.
Zach's ultrarunning mentor, John Hendrix, points out, "a lot of moms very understandably justifiably would have said, 'No, you're not. You're going to hurt yourself. You're not going to do 100 miles,' and put a stop to it."
"He has his hopes. He has his dreams," says Rana. "Who are we to say that he can't reach that goal? Who are we to say we can't have that dream."
Rana and Brian bought ultramarathon training books. They enlisted a couple of coaches for Zach. They even created a TikTok account, 'Running Farther,' to document the journey.
From August through December, Zach ran a half marathon, a marathon, a 50 miler, a 26k, a 50k, and a 25k. Twice he finished in second place, and three other times he finished Top 10.
"He just blew us away," says Rana. "This isn't just a kid that has a big dream. This is like, a really talented kid." "We don't underestimate him anymore," says Brian, smiling.
When January 15th came around, Zach was ready. He stood at the starting line of the Coldwater Rumble 100 Mile race, surrounded by 99 other ultra runners, and he was the only teenager.
“Running an ultra Is 90% mental and the other 10%, well, that's mental too," says Hendrix. "It's not so much a physical thing as it is something in your head. You've got to be able to be comfortable being uncomfortable, for hours and hours and hours. 19-year-olds don't necessarily have that maturity level to wrap their head around that."
Starting just before sunrise on Saturday, Zach must complete a 20-mile loop five times. At the end of each lap, he'll take 5-10 minutes to see his family, rest the legs, and refuel.
Everything is going smoothly until darkness falls. About 75 miles into the race, nearing the end of his fourth loop, Zach's seemingly nearing his breaking point. His mile times have slowed considerably.
But Hendrix, pacing Zach on this lap, says, "I know he was in a lot of pain, and he was moving slow, but I don't think it even crossed his mind that he could quit. It wasn't even an option. He was a freight train. He just kept going and going and going and putting one foot in front of the other."
Still, by the time they get back to the canopy where the Bates family is camped out, it's 3 a.m. That's 20 hours after Zach started, and there are still 20 miles to go.
It's difficult for Rana, seeing the pain on her son's face. "He has to hurt to make his goal," she says. "So I just have to live with him hurting because his goal is so important to him."
Approaching mile 92 as the sun rises Sunday morning, Zach is in rough shape. He's battling a hip flexor strain and basically dragging his right leg forward while pushing off a walking stick.
Ultrarunner Nickademus Hollon, pacing Zach on this fifth and final lap, is shooting video on his cell phone. "How are you feeling?" he asks. "My leg hurts," Zach responds.
Still, there is no quit. A short while later, in another cell phone video, Hollon is heard saying, "it's called a comeback. It's called rallying!" as Zach is suddenly running again.
He's been on the move, almost nonstop, for more than a full day at this point. He's climbed nearly 8,000 feet, hasn't slept a second, and here he is, moving as fast as he has since the first half of the race.
"I never had any doubt that he would finish," says Rana.
In an event where 1/3 of the field does not finish, Zach Bates crosses the finish line as the youngest finisher in the history of this race. He's six weeks shy of his 20th birthday.
Moments later, Rana tells him, "I'm so proud of you, Zach. You did it; you did it, you did it!"
"We can do hard things," says Hendrix. "Zach is a perfect example of that.
Find your passion? If you're Zachary Bates, you already have.
"As a mom with a child with a special need, you just don't know what they're going to be able to achieve in their life," says Rana. "And I'm just so grateful that he has this opportunity to reach his dreams, and to go fast, and to get good times on his races and feel so proud of himself. I mean, I feel like we’re really living the dream. And me watching my kid live the dream is just kind of everything."