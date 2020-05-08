PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families won't watch their graduates walk in ceremonies this spring, but a senior from Arcadia High School said she got news that's inspiring her to stay positive.
Kate Flores created a design on the computer during class. She entered the art in Valley Metro's Design a Transit Wrap contest in February.
Her design says, "Oh the places you'll go with Valley Metro." It also shows Camelback Mountain, a skyline and cactus.
In April, after coronavirus caused schools to close, she got a voicemail from her teacher saying she'd won the contest. Her design was going on a Valley Metro bus and light rail train for one year.
"I couldn't believe I had won, so it was a big silver lining to know I had accomplished something, and I was going to get recognized for it in the middle of the pandemic," said Flores.
Monday, she finally got to see her design, supersized, on the bus and train.
"Monday made up for the fact that I'm not going to be able to walk and not have senior prom and stuff, just to be recognized and have all my family and friends be there was just really awesome," said Flores.
She said she also won $750 for the contest. She plans to save the money to study at the University of Arizona in the fall.
"A lot has been taken away. But there's so much opportunity in the future, and we have the fall. We get to start fresh and make new memories," said Flores.