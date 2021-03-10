APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jim Leslie's partner in crime is tall, dark and handsome. You may have seen him around Apache Junction because Leslie takes him to many places, even doctor appointments.
"He's No. 2 on my list under my wife," said Leslie, laughing. "He's almost like my kid. I talk to him like he's a human."
In the middle of traffic and restaurants, Leslie's ride to the doctor comes with four legs, a little horsepower and a lot of sass.
"He's demanding," said Leslie. "He don't like to be left alone. He's rambunctious. He's frisky."
He's a horse named Dakota. For all his corks, Leslie can't pass up an opportunity to saddle up for appointments.
"I'd rather ride a horse than get in my truck," said Leslie. "He's therapeutic."
When Hatfield Medical Group opened a doctor's office in Apache Junction last summer, Physician Assistant Daniel Ramos said they gave patients the option to ride their horses there.
"If there's a community that uses horses often, we thought we could increase accessibility by installing a hitching post," said Ramos.
Patients can ride their horses to the practice and tie them up to the hitching rail while they're seeing their doctors.
"Horse riding can reduce anxiety for the patients," said Ramos. "It can reduce stress. It can increase their muscle tone and muscle strength. Anything we can do to have our patients be more active, we're all for it."
The hitching rail is a simple addition to the office but a gamechanger for horse lovers who like to spend time with their animals.
"Anytime he gets out, he loves it," said Leslie.
It's a win for Leslie, his horse and their health.