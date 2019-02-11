SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of people in the Valley are getting ready for Valentine's Day.
"I do like to get flowers, " said Catie Pincus, a Chandler resident.
Some spend a lot.
"We have a family wedding in Paris so we decided to buy those tickets for this year," said Lauren Levin, a Chandler resident.
Others are going with an alternative approach.
"Currently my special for February is lips and lashes," said Tracy Loesi, a registered nurse.
Owner of Breathe Medical Aesthetic, Loesi has been in the business of beauty for 15 years. Recently she has seen an upswing in clients purchasing cosmetic facial treatments as gifts for the holidays.
"It's very personal rather than getting someone a generic gift card. It's really saying go and do something for yourself," said Loesi.
Botox is the No. 1 treatment, followed by Juvederm and Dermal Infusion facials. But would this be a gift your Valentine would like or not?
"I'd be like, 'What are you trying to say, man? What's up with that? I don’t need Botox. I eat my vegetables,'" said Pincus.
"I’d be like, 'Do you even know what this is?' (laughs) I mean, depending on the woman and what she shared and if that is what she is interested in then that might change the narrative a bit," said Levin.
Loesi's clients tell her the main reason they like getting the treatments as gifts.
"Women tell me all the time, 'If I look good when I look in the mirror I feel good about myself,'" said Loesi.
But it's not just women who like getting a treatment.
"What happens is wives come in and the husbands realize how good the wives look and then want to get that same thing for themselves," said Loesi.
