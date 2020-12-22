PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix mom thought she would be celebrating the holidays without her son but she was in for a surprise when she answered a knock at her front door. She thought it was her food delivery, but instead, it was an early Christmas present.
"Oh my God!" exclaimed Kathie O'Leary as she was brought to her knees.
It was the first time she saw her son Max in nearly six months.
"You could literally see the breath taken right out of me," said Kathie.
Her 22-year-old son is stationed at Luke Air Force Base as a flight mechanic for F-16s. But he has been out of state for training.
"You don't realize how much you miss someone until they're standing right in front of you again and all that emotion just literally bursts out of your body," said Kathie.
Max's dad Mike said he was in shock, too.
"I was completely overwhelmed with emotion. I had no idea," said Max.
Mike and Kathie missed out on a lot this year, like not attending Max's graduation or swearing-in. So the surprise was extra special.
"It's the best Christmas present ever. You haven't seen your son in six months. He's been gone, hasn't been able to see anyone because of the pandemic so it was just really really amazing," said Kathie.
For Max being home with his family is what the holiday season is all about.