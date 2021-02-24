MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for kids to spend time with each other. But the Mesa Police Department is trying to change that.
They've partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley's Grant Woods Branch to put on a four-week soccer program. The program is just $5 for members (yearly membership fee is $30) and goes a long way towards providing a sense of normalcy.
Seven Mesa Police officers recently were certified by the Arizona Soccer Association to pass their wisdom on to dozens of Mesa K-8 graders.
"I think they're going to give me a run for my money in running around," says Mesa Police Sgt. Robert Sheehan. "But we'll give it the best shot."
For many of the kids, that first practice meant unleashing a year's worth of pent-up energy.
"It's fun. It's boring if you stay in your house," says Mesa Arts Academy fourth-grader Bryanna Lozano. "And I was interested because I really wanted to get out."
Masks were a must. But not even those could cover up these kids' smiles and shouts.
"That is a sound that I missed," says Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley Area Director Nate Bowman. "And it's so great to have them back out, and having that interaction. It's totally amazing."
There's no doubt that these practices and games bring the Mesa community together and help these kids learn a little bit more about soccer. But it's not just the kids that end up learning.
The Mesa Police Department officers might be certified to teach soccer now. But that doesn't mean they can't learn a few things from the next generation.
"I think in all the programs we run, I always end up feeling a little more full of emotion and knowledge from these kids," says Sheehan. "It gives our future a brighter future when we see what these kids can do."
One area that the kids definitely have expertise in is how to celebrate.
"When I get home, my family's going to be there," says Mesa Arts Academy fourth-grader Ben Hunt. "And we're going to have some cake."
Here is more information on the soccer program.