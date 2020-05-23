PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for something to do? How about an escape room? One business is offering it during the pandemic. Here's the best part: You don't even need to leave your house.
So many things are shut down because of coronavirus. One escape room in Florida was forced to close, but the owner's idea is keeping them in business. The owner decided to create a virtual escape room that can be played all over the world.
Rob and Alison Faiella were distraught when, like so many other businesses, they had to close the Rock Avenue escape room in Florida because of the pandemic.
"We've put so much into this," said Rob. "We gambled, if you will, a lot of money -- a lot of time."
Rob also got laid off from his job as a computer programmer, but he used his skills to keep this business going.
"I jokingly said, 'I suppose I could strap a GoPro to my head and have people call in from home.'"
After some tweaks, they became the first escape room in the country to offer a virtual game experience. Rob, with two iPhones strapped on, plays the role of the mayor, guiding people through a small town mystery.
"We have a missing person. Everybody that works here is a character in the story," said Rob.
People from around the world are playing. This game had a guy from Ecuador and a woman from here in Arizona.
"It's different every game," said Rob. "Different interactions depending on the people, and it's really a ton [of] fun."
A family of four can play for about $50. They say the virtual version is so popular that they aren't rushing for the in-person version anytime soon. If you want to play, go here.