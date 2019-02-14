VALENTINE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nestled off of Route 66 outside of Kingman, is a small unincorporated town called Valentine, but finding pink hearts and red roses might not be an easy task.
"We came from Palm Springs. We were there with friends. We came in from Hungary on Friday and stayed in L.A. with friends and then drove to the desert for some sun and it was bloody freezing," Mary Murphy said while standing in the cold rain. "I'm just so glad it had a signpost. I'd have cried if it didn't have a signpost. That's a long way to come for no signpost."
Murphy and her boyfriend of nearly four years drove all the way to Valentine, Arizona to take a picture next to their sign.
The last known census was taken in 2000 when their population was 36.
You don't have to go too far, however, to find a little bit of hometown love. About 5 miles down Route 66 is the Hackberry General Store.
"This store is the most popular place along all of Route 66 between Chicago and L.A.," Ray Weeks said.
The store was built in 1934.
Weeks said he knows six languages so he can talk to the many people who come in from all over the world.
"I know how to say hello, goodbye, thank you, you're welcome in about 12 languages," Weeks said. "I speak Russian, Turkish, Japanese, Spanish, Italian and English."
Tour guides also bring in several people every day to the historic store.
"I love my job and learning the history of where I live," said William Hope with Laughlin Tours. "Route 66 is very special to me. It's where my father migrated when I was a little boy off of Route 66 to California."
Next stop: Love, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.