PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sabra Dipping Company has voluntarily recalled one type of hummus sold in Arizona and 15 other states.
The FDA said the company is partnering with them to voluntarily recall approximately 2,100 cases of 10-ounce Classic Hummus because it was potentially contaminated with salmonella. The FDA discovered the possible contamination in a routine screen of a single tub.
The FDA says the recall is limited to one SKU of 10-ounce Classic Hummus with a "Best Before" date of April 26. The recall is only for 10-ounce Classic Hummus. No other Sabra products are affected.
The FDA says the hummus was sold in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. However, the agency says the product is over halfway through its shelf life and it's unlikely that it is still on the shelf. No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported in connection with the recall, according to the FDA.
Information on the recalled hummus
- UPC: 300067
- Item: Classic Hummus, 10oz
- Best Before:4/26/21
- Production Date/Time Stamp: Feb. 10 between 18:00:27 and 23:49:00
For more information, contact Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Anyone who purchased the specific recalled product is urged to return it to the place of purchase or go to sabrahummusrecall.com for reimbursement.