PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women were seriously injured after a crash near Metrocenter in Phoenix, firefighters said.
The crash was reported on Metro Parkway near 28th Drive and Peoria Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Firefighters said the collision involved two vehicles and two women were ejected.
A 70-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman were transported to a hospital, firefighters said.
Firefighters said a third person was being evaluated.
The crash is under investigation.
What about the taxpayers?!
