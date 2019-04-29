TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A woman was stung 20 to 30 times in a bee attack in Tempe Monday afternoon.
Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department rescue crews were called out to a home near Rural Road and the U.S. 60 where a hive had been reported.
A woman was stung up to 30 times on or near her head, firefighters said. A family member took her to the hospital for evaluation but is expected to survive.
The home is near Carminati Elementary School, which was just about to let out for the day when the bees attacked, firefighters said.
Fire crews sprayed the hive with foam to rid the area of the bees.
No other injuries were reported.
